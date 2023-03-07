Nine photos showing Whitburn over the years - from train journeys to school visits

Here are nine photographs from the archives of the Sunderland Echo showing Whitburn across the decades, from 1948 to 2010.

From farm work in the 1950s to beach days in the late 1970s. Then all the way through to an MP visit and a charity event in 2010.

We’ve got reminders of all of them – and everything in between.

Take a look and see if you can see something you remember from Whitburn over the years.

1 . Whit holiday celebrations Sewells Gardens, Lizard Lane, during an opening weekend as part of Whit celebrations in May 1948. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

2 . The Rattler in the 50s The 'Marsden Rattler' train travelling between South Shields and Whitburn Colliery in October 1953. You might recognise this train if you've seen the Platform 33 bar in South Shields. Can you guess why? Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

3 . Hard at work A farmer working hard threshing oats at John Colley’s Bents Farm at Whitburn in June 1955. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

4 . A busy beach day Seaburn Beach on a busy day in August 1956 showing the moveable landing and boat that offered boat tours around Whitburn Bay. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales