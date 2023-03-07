Nine photos showing Whitburn over the years - from train journeys to school visits
Here are nine photographs from the archives of the Sunderland Echo showing Whitburn across the decades, from 1948 to 2010.
By Mya Clouston
53 minutes ago
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 2:14pm
From farm work in the 1950s to beach days in the late 1970s. Then all the way through to an MP visit and a charity event in 2010.
We’ve got reminders of all of them – and everything in between.
Take a look and see if you can see something you remember from Whitburn over the years.
