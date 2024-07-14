Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s less than 50 years ago when a Sunderland shipyard was officially the best in Europe.

Austin and Pickersgill topped the European shipbuilding league with record profits of nearly £5million.

It happened in July 1977 and it came just before the yard was due to be nationalised.

‘Absolutely no good can come from the takeover’

Austin and Pickersgill which was the most profitable shipyard in Europe in 1977. | se

But the company chairman Basil Mavrolean hit out at nationalisation on the day he announced the profits.

He said: “Nationalisation of shipbuilding has nothing at all to offer to Austin and Pickersgill.

“Absolutely no good can come from the takeover by the State of this dynamic undertaking, either for its owners, its employees, its customers, or anyone else concerned with its welfare.”

However, the Nationalisation Bill was at the same time moving to its final stages in the Commons and a vote was expected later that week.

Bulging order books

A shipyard scene in 1970s Sunderland. Tell us if you worked there. | se

The chairman and chief executive of A&P Mr Derek Kimber, said that despite the company’s opposition to nationalisation, it would do its utmost to make nationalisation a success once it is a reality.

At the time, A&P was one of the few shipyards in the world with bulging order books.

Tell us if you worked at the shipyard and what you remember about those days.