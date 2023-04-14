News you can trust since 1873
Barbary Coast in pictures. We hope they bring back happy memories for you.

Seven pictures from Sunderland's Barbary Coast venue as we look back at disco lights, workers meetings and high-profile speakers

It went by many names over the years but perhaps you remember it when this was the Barbary Coast.

By Chris Cordner
Published 14th Apr 2023, 15:38 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 15:38 BST

Here are a selection of photos of the 1980s favourite which Echo readers also remember as the Boilermakers and Monroes.

Do the disco lights and glitter balls bring back memories for you?

Were you one of the Austin and Pickersgill workers who held a meeting there in 1987?

Re-live it all in 7 Sunderland Echo archive photos.

Here is the nightclub as Christmas approached in December 1983.

1. Spotlight on the stage

Here is the nightclub as Christmas approached in December 1983. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Arthur Scargill at Barbary Coast in March 1984. Were you there?

2. A VIP visitor

Arthur Scargill at Barbary Coast in March 1984. Were you there? Photo: SE

Another view of the nightclub from December 1983.

3. At the bar

Another view of the nightclub from December 1983. Photo: Sunderland Echo

A smoke effect at the nightclub 40 years ago.

4. Atmospheric in the 80s

A smoke effect at the nightclub 40 years ago. Photo: Sunderland Echo

