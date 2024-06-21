The Sunderland ship which was launched with a coconut

By Chris Cordner
Published 21st Jun 2024, 15:04 BST
Don’t be shy in coming forward if you remember the day a Sunderland ship was launched - using a coconut.

The launch of Austin and Pickersgill’s SD14 cargo ship at Southwick in 1980 was unusual for two reasons.

The ship being built for Hong Kong owners was launched with both an Eastern and a Western blessing.

A coconut across the bows

Austin and Pickersgill's in 1980. A year when a ship launch with a difference made the headlines.Austin and Pickersgill's in 1980. A year when a ship launch with a difference made the headlines.
Austin and Pickersgill's in 1980. A year when a ship launch with a difference made the headlines. | se

And in another twist, she wasn’t named. Mrs Radhe Chellaram gave the ship a Hindu send-off by breaking a coconut across the bows. Her sister-in-law Mrs Shobna Chellaram then followed with the ways of the West in similar fashion, but with a bottle of champagne. Austin and Pickersgill arranged the ceremony to coincide with the Chellaram brothers’ visit to Britain. The ship was due to be named when she was delivered to the company.

A lift for the workers in a gloomy year

A view of the Wear in Sunderland in 1980.A view of the Wear in Sunderland in 1980.
A view of the Wear in Sunderland in 1980. | se

The launch gave Austin and Pickersgill’s workers something to cheer about amid the 1980 gloom. They were on a three-day week because of the steel strike.

Did you work at the yard and what are your memories of it? Or is there another favourite workplace you would like to remember? Email [email protected]

