The Sunderland ship which was launched with a coconut
The launch of Austin and Pickersgill’s SD14 cargo ship at Southwick in 1980 was unusual for two reasons.
The ship being built for Hong Kong owners was launched with both an Eastern and a Western blessing.
A coconut across the bows
And in another twist, she wasn’t named. Mrs Radhe Chellaram gave the ship a Hindu send-off by breaking a coconut across the bows. Her sister-in-law Mrs Shobna Chellaram then followed with the ways of the West in similar fashion, but with a bottle of champagne. Austin and Pickersgill arranged the ceremony to coincide with the Chellaram brothers’ visit to Britain. The ship was due to be named when she was delivered to the company.
A lift for the workers in a gloomy year
The launch gave Austin and Pickersgill’s workers something to cheer about amid the 1980 gloom. They were on a three-day week because of the steel strike.
