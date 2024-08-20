Nine pictures from Sunderland HMV taken from 1981 to 2015

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 20th Aug 2024, 12:09 BST

Have a look at a whole catalogue of memories from HMV.

It would be music to our ears if you got in touch with your own recollections of these scenes from The Bridges favourite.

It has long been a hit with customers and here are some reminders of its past from 1981 to 2015 all courtesy of the Sunderland Echo archives.

9 archive photos to get you reminiscing about days at the music store.

1. Hits from HMV

Singing sensation Sheena Easton drew the crowds to HMV in Sunderland when she visited in January 1981.

2. Spotlight on Sheena

Pupils from Thornhill School were among the visitors who got to see Sheena Easton when she visited the store in 1981.

3. Welcome to Wearside

The store was a winner in the City Centre Shopwatch Awards 21 years ago. Paul Brennan from HMV picked up the plaque.

4. Award winning in 2003

