Fashion shows, colourful backdrops, stylish nights out - it all went on at The Basement.

And you can re-live a night at the Green Terrace favourite through these Sunderland Echo retro photos.

We have a gallery of them from 2012 to 2015. Have a look at the staff, management, and students who held a fashion show at the venue in 2013.

Back in time for memories from The Basement. See how many scenes you remember.

1. Brilliant times at The Basement

Back in time for memories from The Basement. See how many scenes you remember. | se

Manager Elliott Peverley shared a laugh with Beth Tansey and Cally Smith in 2012.

2. Happy times in 2012

Manager Elliott Peverley shared a laugh with Beth Tansey and Cally Smith in 2012. | se

An iconic view from the venue in Green Terrace in this Echo archive photo from 12 years ago.

3. Sign of the times

An iconic view from the venue in Green Terrace in this Echo archive photo from 12 years ago. | se

Barber Scott Trembath will be shaving off the Movemeber moustaches of Alex Charlton and others at The Basement, in 2013.

4. A close shave in 2013

Barber Scott Trembath will be shaving off the Movemeber moustaches of Alex Charlton and others at The Basement, in 2013. | se

