St Patrick's Day in Sunderland: Nine lively pictures from Life of Riley in 2013 and 2014

Raise a toast to the Green Terrace favourite

By Chris Cordner
Published 15th Mar 2024, 16:19 GMT

Cheers to these Life of Riley memories - the Sunderland venue which has been hailed as one of the three best Irish pubs in the city.

The Green Terrace favourite joins Fitzgerald's and The Beehive in the list, according to a Sunderland Echo story from earlier this month.

We looked in the Echo archives for these retro views as St Patrick's Day approaches.

Have a look and get in touch with your own memories.

9 Life of Riley views from 2013 and 2014. Join us in Green Terrace in years gone by.

1. A cocktail of great memories

9 Life of Riley views from 2013 and 2014. Join us in Green Terrace in years gone by.

2. A new look

3. Flashback to 2013

4. A rose in 2013

