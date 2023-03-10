While St Patrick’s Day honours Ireland and its culture, festivities for the religious holiday are not just limited to the Emerald Isle, as many around the world also join in celebrations.

The day marks the death of the late patron saint of Ireland, St Patrick, who died in the fifth century on March 17. Over the years, celebrations have evolved to include both religious services and feasts, with others opting to continue festivities amidst the warm atmosphere of a pub.

Whether you’re from Ireland or not, the cosiness of an Irish-themed bar is not to be missed, especially on St Patrick’s Day. And if you’re a Sunderland local or a visitor looking for the right spot to go to, we’ve got you covered.

Here are some of the top-ranked Irish pubs and bars in Sunderland, from Fitzgerald’s to The Beehive.

Fitzgerald’s

According to Google reviewers, Fitzgerald’s is the top-rated Irish-themed pub to visit in Sunderland.

The establishment currently ranks as Sunderland’s highest-rated Irish bar on Google, with a rating of 4.2 from almost 600 reviews.

One satisfied Fitzgerald’s customer described the venue to have a "lovely relaxing atmosphere" as well as "friendly service and quality beers and real ales."

Those wanting to call in for a pint of Guinness this St Patrick’s day will be able to from 11:30am with the venue open until midnight.

Where is it?: 12-14 Green Terrace, Sunderland SR1 3PZ

Life Of Riley

Another favoured Irish pub of Sunderland locals and visitors is the Life Of Riley, which is just down the road from Fitzgerald’s.

The pub is currently rated 4.1 stars out of 5 on Google, which is based on more than 630 customer reviews.

Reflecting on their experience, one five-star reviewer wrote: "Really nice atmosphere, great drinks deals, good service, all good round vibes."

Pub visitors heading to the venue on St Patrick’s Day will be able to celebrate into the early morning as Life Of Riley is open until 3am on Fridays.

Where is it?: 3-5 Green Terrace, Sunderland SR1 3PZ

The Beehive

Lastly, Sunderland locals and visitors can also venture down to The Beehive for their St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, which is only a brief walk from both Fitzgerald’s and Life Of Riley.

This establishment received a rating of 3.7 out of 5 by Google reviewers, reflecting just over 180 posts from past visitors.

A past customer review described the place to have both "good beer at a decent price" as well as a "good atmosphere."

Pub visitors can start their St Patrick’s Day celebrations early at The Beehive as the place opens its doors from 10am on a Friday while it closes at midnight.

Where is it?: 1-2 Holmeside, Sunderland SR1 3JG

