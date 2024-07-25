The Broadway times as we look at 11 great memories from the Sunderland street, including the Wavendon, Grindon Mill, and the junior school

By Chris Cordner
Published 25th Jul 2024, 13:02 BST

Take a Sunderland school’s dinner hour, add a social session in a pub.

Mix in a busy day on the roads and World Cup memories and you have a gallery of photos from The Broadway in the city.

The street has been a regular in the pages of the Sunderland Echo and here are 11 scenes spanning 60 years of its history.

See if you can recognise the over-40s football team in 2015, the pupils at the breakfast club in 2008 and the over-60s club in 2005.

Retro scenes galore from one Sunderland street. See how many you remember.

1. Back in time at The Broadway

Retro scenes galore from one Sunderland street. See how many you remember.

An undated photo of the Holborn Road junction with The Broadway.

2. Waiting at the junction

An undated photo of the Holborn Road junction with The Broadway.

Inside the Grindon Mill for this cosy scene from June 1994.

3. Looking good in 1994

Inside the Grindon Mill for this cosy scene from June 1994.

Customers in The Wavendon pub who were socialising and enjoying refreshments in 1996.

4. Mixing with friends

Customers in The Wavendon pub who were socialising and enjoying refreshments in 1996.

