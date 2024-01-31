Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular local pub is under new management who aim to put it back at the heart of the community.

General manager Mark Carter

The Wavendon has been a High Barnes landmark for more than six decades.

It was renamed The Broadway in 2017 when it operated as a grill and steakhouse before being bought by pub chain Greene King in 2022 who bought back its old name of The Wavendon, or The Wavy as it's often known.

Now, publican Helen Maddison, who was previously at the helm of The Victoria Gardens in Hendon, has taken over the reins.

The restaurant area at The Wavendon

She's been at the helm for three months and has brought back many of its well-known offerings, such as wakes and functions.

General manager Mark Carter said: "Helen jumped at the chance when the pub became available. It's such a landmark in the area and has a great catchment area. We are very much bringing it back as a community pub."

The main bar area is aimed at people just wanting a drink, with pints starting from around £4, or to watch live sports and is dog-friendly. Meanwhile, the restaurant is specialising in proper pub grub with a new menu, such as panackelty, mince & dumplings, corned beef pie and Sunday roasts, as well as Italian dishes, including handmade stone-baked pizza.

Homemade corned beef pie from the new menu

Other features include quiz night every Wednesday, live singers every Saturday and more events planned.

Mark said they've had a great response to the tweaks so far. "So many people have special memories of this boozer," he said. "The response to us taking over has been brilliant. We cater for everybody."

The Wavendon is open 12pm to 10pm Monday to Thursday, 12pm to 11pm Friday and Saturday and 12pm to 10pm on Sundays.

A look at the new menu

Panackelty from the mains menu

A bar and lounge menu runs from 12-4pm from Monday to Saturday and features options such as burgers (£7.95), meatball marinara baguette (£8.95) as well as other flavours, jacket potatoes from £6.95, light bites such as scampi and chips (£7.95) and wraps from £6.95. There's also a stonebaked pizza menu, with prices starting from £8.95.

There's also a stonebaked pizza menu

The main restaurant menu is broad and includes options such as:

Starters

Sticky whiskey BBQ half rack of ribs - £6.95

Halloumi fries - £4.95

Dough ball sharers - £6.95

Grill

8oz rump - £16.95

Surf n Turf - £29.95

Mixed grill - £26.95

Main courses

Mince & dumplings - £10.95

Panackelty - £12.95

Chicken parmo - £12.95

Homemade corned beef pie - £12.95