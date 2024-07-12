Ryhope's old cinema before it moved to Beamish - a picture special

By Chris Cordner

Published 12th Jul 2024, 15:58 BST

It’s the newest attraction at Beamish and what a history it has.

But we wonder if you remember what the Grand Electric Cinema looked like in Ryhope before it moved.

It’s just last weekend when the cinema opened at its new home at Beamish and it looked amazing, as reported in the Sunderland Echo.

But let’s not forget the journey it has undergone to get to its wonderful 2024 story.

Re-live it here in these Sunderland Echo photos from 2015 and 2018.

Cue the recollections of Ryhope's old cinema, seen here in 2015 and 2018.

1. Curtain up on memories

Cue the recollections of Ryhope's old cinema, seen here in 2015 and 2018. | se

The magnificence of the old building can be seen in this reminder from 2015.

2. A reflection from 2015

The magnificence of the old building can be seen in this reminder from 2015. | se

This was the view inside the cinema in 2015 before it made its move to Beamish.

3. A very different scene

This was the view inside the cinema in 2015 before it made its move to Beamish. | se

The Director of Beamish Museum, Richard Evans, looks around their latest acquisition, the former Grand Electric Cinema in St Paul's Terrace, Ryhope.

4. A 2015 view

The Director of Beamish Museum, Richard Evans, looks around their latest acquisition, the former Grand Electric Cinema in St Paul's Terrace, Ryhope. | se

