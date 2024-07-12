But we wonder if you remember what the Grand Electric Cinema looked like in Ryhope before it moved.
It’s just last weekend when the cinema opened at its new home at Beamish and it looked amazing, as reported in the Sunderland Echo.
But let’s not forget the journey it has undergone to get to its wonderful 2024 story.
Re-live it here in these Sunderland Echo photos from 2015 and 2018.
