The annual Sunderland attraction certainly pulled in the crowds as these photos from 1980 and 1981 show.

You might recognise the carnival king and queen, or the people packed on to a float in 1981.

We have a gallery of Sunderland Echo archive photos to share with you. Have a look and then get in touch to re-live your own memories.

1 . Parades from the past Transporting you back in time to the East End carnivals of 1980 and 1981. | se Photo Sales

2 . St Trinian's comes to Sunderland Susan Dickeson, Pat Dagleish and Gillian Wright dressed as St Trinian's girls for carnival day in 1980. | se Photo Sales

3 . Freda has lots of fans Freda Lyon, from the East End play scheme, was a hit with the spectators at the 1980 carnival. | se Photo Sales

4 . A fancy line-up Jan Edmundson was Little Miss Muffett and she was joined by Ruth McKeown (Charleston dancer) and Gwen Ellison dressed as a clown in 1980. | se Photo Sales