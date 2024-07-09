Eight cracking pictures from the East End carnival in Sunderland in the 1980s

By Chris Cordner
Published 9th Jul 2024, 12:46 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2024, 12:47 BST

Clowns, dancing the Charleston, St Trinian’s. It was all going on at the East End Carnival in the 1980s.

The annual Sunderland attraction certainly pulled in the crowds as these photos from 1980 and 1981 show.

You might recognise the carnival king and queen, or the people packed on to a float in 1981.

We have a gallery of Sunderland Echo archive photos to share with you. Have a look and then get in touch to re-live your own memories.

Transporting you back in time to the East End carnivals of 1980 and 1981.

1. Parades from the past

Transporting you back in time to the East End carnivals of 1980 and 1981. | se

Susan Dickeson, Pat Dagleish and Gillian Wright dressed as St Trinian's girls for carnival day in 1980.

2. St Trinian's comes to Sunderland

Susan Dickeson, Pat Dagleish and Gillian Wright dressed as St Trinian's girls for carnival day in 1980. | se

Freda Lyon, from the East End play scheme, was a hit with the spectators at the 1980 carnival.

3. Freda has lots of fans

Freda Lyon, from the East End play scheme, was a hit with the spectators at the 1980 carnival. | se

Jan Edmundson was Little Miss Muffett and she was joined by Ruth McKeown (Charleston dancer) and Gwen Ellison dressed as a clown in 1980.

4. A fancy line-up

Jan Edmundson was Little Miss Muffett and she was joined by Ruth McKeown (Charleston dancer) and Gwen Ellison dressed as a clown in 1980. | se

