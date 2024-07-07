11 pictures of faces enjoying Sunderland's East End Carnival in the 1990s

By Chris Cordner
Published 7th Jul 2024, 08:21 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2024, 08:22 BST

The Hendon and East End Carnival really was a colourful mix of fun and entertainment in the 1990s.

We know because we found all of these photos in the Sunderland Echo archives to prove it.

Look at the fun these people had from 1995 to 1997, dressed as pirates, the Statue of Liberty and even Jack Crawford.

Re-live the memories of the march through the streets, the floats and the costumes.

And then get in touch to tell us more.

The people of Hendon and the East End who made a real effort to put on a show in the 1990s.

1. Carnival time

The people of Hendon and the East End who made a real effort to put on a show in the 1990s. | se

Photo Sales
Fancy that - it's a great scene from the East End in 1995.

2. All dressed up

Fancy that - it's a great scene from the East End in 1995. | se

Photo Sales
These two were having a wonderful time at the 1995 carnival.

3. Faces from 1995

These two were having a wonderful time at the 1995 carnival. | se

Photo Sales
Junior Sea Cadets Andrew Haynes front, with Kevin Armstrong, Sam Tiling and Kieran Hamby at the carnival in 1996.

4. Memories from 1996 me hearties

Junior Sea Cadets Andrew Haynes front, with Kevin Armstrong, Sam Tiling and Kieran Hamby at the carnival in 1996. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:East EndPeopleSunderland EchoPiratesSunderlandNostalgiaMemories

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.