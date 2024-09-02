Surprise, surprise! A gallery of unsuspecting Sunderland people receiving amazing presents

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 2nd Sep 2024, 15:35 BST

Don’t you just love surprises. These Sunderland folk did.

We gathered seven moments from the Echo archives of people having the best days thanks to kind-hearted friends and relatives.

Some of them got extra special birthday gifts, in 1985 and 2014. Others had surprise visitors in 1972 and 2003, and one USA couple even got a Wearside wedding reception they were not expecting in 2008.

Intrigued? Read on.

Some of the loveliest surprises that Sunderland people have received in the past.

1. A selection of super surprises

Some of the loveliest surprises that Sunderland people have received in the past. | se

Photo Sales
Nurseryman H W Groves, centre, dumped these bikes in 1931. But unbeknown to him, two of his workers - Thomas Whale and Ronnie Simpson - rescued them years later and gave Mr Groves a surprise reunion in 1951.

2. A big surprise for the boss

Nurseryman H W Groves, centre, dumped these bikes in 1931. But unbeknown to him, two of his workers - Thomas Whale and Ronnie Simpson - rescued them years later and gave Mr Groves a surprise reunion in 1951. | se

Photo Sales
Comedian Ken Dodd had a surprise meeting with his biggest fan - his aunt - when he called at a Durham City store in 1972. Annie Boyd, who lived in Whinney Hill, Durham was the sister of Mr Dodd's father, and moved to Durham two years earlier.

3. Tickled by Doddy's visit

Comedian Ken Dodd had a surprise meeting with his biggest fan - his aunt - when he called at a Durham City store in 1972. Annie Boyd, who lived in Whinney Hill, Durham was the sister of Mr Dodd's father, and moved to Durham two years earlier. | se

Photo Sales
Bill Barrass was 40 in September 1985 and the Springwell butcher by trade was given a special gift for his big day. It was a visit by Daisy the Cow - aka Julie Tuckwell and Chris Duxbury - arranged by Bill's wife Carol.

4. Bill's birthday in Springwell

Bill Barrass was 40 in September 1985 and the Springwell butcher by trade was given a special gift for his big day. It was a visit by Daisy the Cow - aka Julie Tuckwell and Chris Duxbury - arranged by Bill's wife Carol. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandNostalgiaSAFC

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.