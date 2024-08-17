Nine stunning scenes which show Sunderland at its atmospheric best

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 17th Aug 2024, 05:14 BST

The weather on Wearside can change in a second. It can also provide us with some incredible views.

Whether it’s a memorable sunrise, spectacular storm or even the effect of a volcanic ash cloud, we’ve seen it all.

Relive nine nostalgic Echo scenes from Wearside’s past, each with a stunning backdrop provided by Nature, from 1970 to 2014.

1. Wonderful Wearside in pictures

A selection of stunning Sunderland scenes to show the city at its atmospheric best.

With darkness closing in fast the 14,210 ton Dunelmia goes down the lighted slipway into the Wear at Southwick yard of the Austin and Pickersgill Group in 1970.

2. Dusk in the shipyards

With darkness closing in fast the 14,210 ton Dunelmia goes down the lighted slipway into the Wear at Southwick yard of the Austin and Pickersgill Group in 1970.

The sun rises over the shipyards in Sunderland in 1980.

3. Industry at its best

The sun rises over the shipyards in Sunderland in 1980.

This sunset over Southwick provided some fantastic silhouettes for the Echo photographer in 2009.

4. Spectacular at Southwick

This sunset over Southwick provided some fantastic silhouettes for the Echo photographer in 2009.

