Nine stunning scenes which show Sunderland at its atmospheric best

Whether it’s a memorable sunrise, spectacular storm or even the effect of a volcanic ash cloud, we’ve seen it all.
Relive nine nostalgic Echo scenes from Wearside’s past, each with a stunning backdrop provided by Nature, from 1970 to 2014.
1 / 3
The weather on Wearside can change in a second. It can also provide us with some incredible views.
Whether it’s a memorable sunrise, spectacular storm or even the effect of a volcanic ash cloud, we’ve seen it all.
Relive nine nostalgic Echo scenes from Wearside’s past, each with a stunning backdrop provided by Nature, from 1970 to 2014.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.