Sunderland and East Durham teachers you'll remember from years gone by

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 28th Aug 2024, 11:37 BST

Let’s hear it for a fine selection of Sunderland and East Durham teachers.

We are celebrating them through these Sunderland Echo archive photos after a new study produced some fascinating findings.

A survey by The Works showed that 55% of adults believe that a teacher has helped shape their career.

Perhaps these examples from Sunderland and East Durham - from 1995 to 2008 covering Quarry View, Mill Hill, Thornhill and many more - were among the ones you remember.

Join us for a browse through a gallery of Echo teacher photos from years gone by.

1. Ten out of ten if you take a look

Join us for a browse through a gallery of Echo teacher photos from years gone by. | se

Photo Sales
Christopher Old of Hetton School pictured with teacher Steve Tose in April 1995.

2. Steve Tose in Hetton

Christopher Old of Hetton School pictured with teacher Steve Tose in April 1995. | se

Photo Sales
New teacher Vickie Lumsdon joined new starters at Quarry View Junior School for a photo in September 1998.

3. Vickie Lumsdon at Quarry View Juniors

New teacher Vickie Lumsdon joined new starters at Quarry View Junior School for a photo in September 1998. | se

Photo Sales
Reception teacher Anne Lowden was joined by these four and five year olds for a photo in October 2004.

4. Ann Lowden at Oxclose Primary

Reception teacher Anne Lowden was joined by these four and five year olds for a photo in October 2004. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandTeachersEast DurhamNostalgia

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.