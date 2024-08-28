We are celebrating them through these Sunderland Echo archive photos after a new study produced some fascinating findings.

A survey by The Works showed that 55% of adults believe that a teacher has helped shape their career.

Perhaps these examples from Sunderland and East Durham - from 1995 to 2008 covering Quarry View, Mill Hill, Thornhill and many more - were among the ones you remember.

1 . Ten out of ten if you take a look Join us for a browse through a gallery of Echo teacher photos from years gone by. | se Photo Sales

2 . Steve Tose in Hetton Christopher Old of Hetton School pictured with teacher Steve Tose in April 1995. | se Photo Sales

3 . Vickie Lumsdon at Quarry View Juniors New teacher Vickie Lumsdon joined new starters at Quarry View Junior School for a photo in September 1998. | se Photo Sales