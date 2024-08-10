Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Strictly Come Dancing is back in the news and we can’t wait to watch the glitzy show which has had so many Wearside links.

JB Gill, who is a part of JLS, is among the celebrities who have already been announced for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing competition.

The contestant line-up so far

JLS were among the star attractions when North East Live came to the Stadium of Light in 2013. | se

JLS were among the star attractions at the Stadium of Light in 2013 when North East Live pulled in the crowds.

JB will join a line-up of contestants this year alongside singer Toyah Willcox, model and TV personality Tasha Ghouri, TV personality Pete Wicks, singer Wynne Evans, comedian Chris McCausland, and Dr Punam Krishan.

More names have yet to be announced.

Plenty of past links

Last year’s line-up included Les Dennis who was at the Empire Theatre in 2007.

Les Dennis was ready for his starring role at the Empire Theatre when this photo was taken in 2007. | se

Salsa time in Seaham

Faye Tozer pictured while in rehearsal for the 2016 panto production of Sleeping Beauty at the Sunderland Empire. | se

Strictly professional stars Ian Waite and Camilla Dallerup led the way in 2008.

Strictly stars Camilla Dallerup and Ian Waite at Seaham Hall where they joined in with a salsa class in June 2008. | se

Here's a scene from 1999 when athlete Roger Black joined pupils from Havelock Primary School at Nissan's plant to encourage people to enter the company's Great North Ride.

Olympic silver medallist Roger Black pictured with pupils from Havelock Primary School in 1999. | se

Did you know, you can follow all the latest news of the show via the Sunderland Echo’s dedicated Strictly page.