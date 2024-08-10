Strictly Come Dancing 2024, and Sunderland's links with the show
Sunderland has long had a love for the annual spectacular which is celebrating its 20th year in 2024.
JB Gill, who is a part of JLS, is among the celebrities who have already been announced for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing competition.
The contestant line-up so far
JLS were among the star attractions at the Stadium of Light in 2013 when North East Live pulled in the crowds.
JB will join a line-up of contestants this year alongside singer Toyah Willcox, model and TV personality Tasha Ghouri, TV personality Pete Wicks, singer Wynne Evans, comedian Chris McCausland, and Dr Punam Krishan.
More names have yet to be announced.
Plenty of past links
Last year’s line-up included Les Dennis who was at the Empire Theatre in 2007.
Faye Tozer, one of the stars from Steps, was a Strictly favourite in 2018 and did the West Boldon area proud.
Strictly professional stars Ian Waite and Camilla Dallerup led the way in 2008.
They took to the floor with members of the Healthworks Centre Salsa Club on their visit to Seaham Hall.
Here's a scene from 1999 when athlete Roger Black joined pupils from Havelock Primary School at Nissan's plant to encourage people to enter the company's Great North Ride.
