Were you there for the 2013 North East Live concert at the Stadium of Light? It featured famous names such as Little Mix, Rita Ora and JLS.

It attracted a massive audience and we have 11 photos to remind you of that great day.

Perhaps we got you on camera as you sang along with the hits. Maybe your friends are in these archive images.

The only way to take a look is by joining us as we head back in time.

1. Hands up if you remember this Who did you go to watch at North East Live? Photo: Picture by Peter Berry Photo Sales

2. Such a great atmosphere Joining in with the fun from 2013. Photo: Picture by Peter Berry Photo Sales

3. Making memories A day to remember for these fans. Photo: Picture by Peter Berry Photo Sales

4. A wave for the camera Are you in this picture at the Stadium of Light? Photo: Picture by Peter Berry Photo Sales