Sunderland's Thornhill Academy 'thrilled' and 'proud' of students' GCSE results

Staff and students are overjoyed as results come in at a Sunderland school.

Thornhill Academy

Thornhill Academy, part of Consillium Academies, is celebrating what it calls ‘fantastic achievements’ on GCSE results day.

Staff at the school said the results demonstrate the ‘hard work and commitment’ pupils have put in over the course of their time at the school, which will help to shape their future choices with further study, an apprenticeship or training in the workplace.

Thornhill, which received a “good” rating from Ofsted earlier this year, said it is ‘ambitious for its students and has high expectations of them’ as it highlighted some of its top performers:

Notable achievements include:

Rejjat Husen has secured an amazing five Grade 9s, two Grade 8s and two Grade 6s. He is a credit to the school community and his story demonstrates that, irrespective of your starting point, anything is possible. He attended revisions sessions in school, twilight sessions online as well as working incredibly hard at home. He is off to Bede College to study History, Maths Geography

Hoang Minh Lam Joined Thornhill in 2023 from Vietnam and spoke very little English. Despite this barrier he has taken all opportunities to work with our staff to prepare for exams. He is leaving Thornhill with a Grade 9 in Maths, Chemistry and Physics and a strong pass of Grade 5 in both English Literature and Language. He also secured a level 2 Distinction in Enterprise and a Grade 8 in Biology. He is moving onto New College Durham to study Physics, Computer Science and Chemistry

Lyxander Philippe Schleinitz has achieved a Grade 9 in Computer Science and Graphic Communication. This young man is very computational and therefore has excelled in his area of interest. He is also leaving with a strong grade in Further Mathematics too and will be studying Physics and Computer Science at Durham Sixth Form.

Ollie Wilkinson is leaving Thornhill with one Grade 9, two Grade 8s, four Grade 7s and two Grade 6s, having achieved top grades in Maths, Physics and Computer Science. He secured a strong grade in Further Mathematics too and plans to go to Durham Sixth Form to study Maths, Physics and Comp Science.

Thornhill Academy

Sue Hamilton, headteacher at the school, said: “We are overjoyed with these results; all the wonderful Year 11 students at Thornhill Academy should be incredibly proud of everything they have achieved.

“Staff, students, and parents have all come together to support them to achieve their absolute best, allowing them to be able to progress on to the next stage in their journey.

“We wish every one of them the very best for their next steps both academically and personally.”

Michael McCarthy, CEO at Consilium Academies, said: “Congratulations to all the staff and students at Thornhill Academy - they should feel very proud of all they have achieved.

“These results, coming hot on the heels of a ‘good’ rating from Ofsted, show just how hard everyone has worked.

“These results, and the experiences students have had at Thornhill, will prepare them well for their next steps and long into the future.”