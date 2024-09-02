Back to school in Sunderland from years gone by - classroom scenes from Grangetown, Pallion, Barnes Juniors and Usworth

Six weeks of Summer holidays are almost over. That means a return to the classrooms of Sunderland.

This is what pupils got up to in years gone by, at Grangetown Juniors, Pallion, Barnes Juniors and Usworth.

Mill Hill pupils got computer savvy in 1996 and Sunderland High School students raised money in 2007.

Swot up on these memories, courtesy of the Echo archives.

A new term for these pupils and this is how they spent it.

1. Plenty to do back at school

A new term for these pupils and this is how they spent it. | se

Creatures from Homer's Odyssey were the star attraction at Grangetown Junior School when the story of Ulysses was told in 1974.

2. Great at Grangetown Juniors

Creatures from Homer's Odyssey were the star attraction at Grangetown Junior School when the story of Ulysses was told in 1974. | se

Children from Pallion Primary School took advantage of the nature bus at Hylton Castle in 1974.

3. Back to Nature in 1974

Children from Pallion Primary School took advantage of the nature bus at Hylton Castle in 1974. | se

Some of the third year pupils who made decorations for the Usworth School fete in 1975. Left to right are Lesley Barker, Tracey Oliver, Lorraine Ellison, Angela Lewins and Pauline Stearman.

4. A photo from the Usworth fete

Some of the third year pupils who made decorations for the Usworth School fete in 1975. Left to right are Lesley Barker, Tracey Oliver, Lorraine Ellison, Angela Lewins and Pauline Stearman. | se

