Yes it was 30 years ago and here is the 1992 news. Remember it?
When Van Gogh came to Sunderland - and 8 other Wearside stories which made the headlines 30 years ago

It was the year when Van Gogh, a skull and late night shopping made the Sunderlnd Echo headlines.

By Chris Cordner
37 minutes ago

We are talking about 1992 and the year when a giant piece of artwork appeared at Southmoor school, and police found a skull at a Seaham roadside.

Add in a star making a welcome return to the Empire, a rabbit in a hat at the Galleries and a historic auction at Barnes Juniors and you’ve got a real mix of stories.

Intrigued? Take a look.

1. Tommy at the Empire

Song and dance man Tommy Steele has returned to the theatre where his career began. Tommy, who made his stage debut at Sunderland Empire in November 1956, was starring in 1992 in Some Like It Hot.

Photo: se

2. Artistic at Southmoor School

A massive chalk pavement replica of Van Gogh's Chair and Pipe was put together by children at Southmoor School. Were you one of the pupils from Class 7 Tyne S and Class 7 Tees who helped to create it?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

3. Tom's sights on success

Tom Armstrong had his sights set on being world champion in 1992. Pistol champion Tom, 46, was invited to join the Great Britain squad.

Photo: se

4. Found in Seaham Grange

A walker out with his dog spotted a human skull lying by the side of the road at Seaham Grange. Police quickly realised it was a plastic model of the type used in teaching hospitals. Here's Acting Inspector Ian Macdonald with the plastic skull.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

