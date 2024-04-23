21 of the best photos from Sunderland school days in the 1980s

Scenes from the classroom, playground and Christmas discos

By Chris Cordner
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 16:02 BST

Put yourself to the test with these 21 Echo photos from Sunderland schools in the 1980s.

They were the days of early computers at Mill Hill Primary, three-legged discos in Washington School, growing horse chestnut trees at Grangetown Primary and doing gymnastics at Farringdon Juniors.

Give yourself full marks if you spot someone you know.

21 photos from Sunderland schools in the 1980s. Over to you to browse further.

The rolling pins are out and these youngsters were making pancakes at Dubmire School in February 1980.

New Silksworth Junior School pupils were putting on a play in June 1980. Tell us if you can remember what it was called.

It all went swimmingly for Class J5 of Witherwack Junior School who did a sponsored swim and a sponsored walk for charity in August 1981.

