Nine retro photos from the proud Washington school with a great Ofsted report
Tears of joy in the classroom
Well done to St Joseph's Catholic Primary School in Washington which is celebrating after a wonderful Ofsted report.
It's one big happy family at the school which was described by inspectors as good in all areas, as reported in the Echo.
And that's something which hasn't changed from these great scenes.
We chose nine Sunderland Echo archive photos to show great times at the school in the past.
From a VIP visitor to pupils designing award-winning cards, we've got it all.
