Nine retro photos from the proud Washington school with a great Ofsted report

Tears of joy in the classroom

By Chris Cordner
Published 12th Jan 2024, 13:11 GMT
Updated 12th Jan 2024, 13:11 GMT

Well done to St Joseph's Catholic Primary School in Washington which is celebrating after a wonderful Ofsted report.

It's one big happy family at the school which was described by inspectors as good in all areas, as reported in the Echo.

And that's something which hasn't changed from these great scenes.

We chose nine Sunderland Echo archive photos to show great times at the school in the past.

From a VIP visitor to pupils designing award-winning cards, we've got it all.

9 archive photos to get you reminiscing on great times at St Joseph's RC Primary.

1. Super scenes from St Joseph's

Photo Sales
Harriet Hudson, centre, and her friends Kirsten Peverly and Abby Smail were photographed in 2003.

2. Friends together

Photo Sales
Emma Purdy was delighted in 2003 when her design for a Christmas card went into print.

3. A wonderful design from Emma

Photo Sales
Lord David Puttnam joined a medieval lunch with the children at Washington Old Hall in 2004. Here he is with Thomas Parker and Lauren Wylie.

4. A VIP visitor

Photo Sales
