Let's hear it for Mill Hill Primary - the Sunderland school celebrating great Ofsted news.
Read our latest story from the Doxford Park school and why not join us for nine more great scenes from the past.
They all come from the Sunderland Echo archives and they show children having a whale of a time in the gardens, playground and classrooms.
It's a Mill Hill memory feast. Enjoy.
1. Racing back in time at Mill Hill
2. Saying hello
Pupils had a day at Sharpley Strawberry Farm in 2000 and they got to meet Roger the Polynesian pig and his friends.
3. Marking the Millennium
The school handed out over 600 commemorative mugs in 2000 to mark the millennium.
Here is Christy Sanderson, 10, from the school with some of the gifts for staff and pupils.
4. Their first days
New starters at the school in this lovely reminder from 2004.