Nine memories from Sunderland's Mill Hill Primary School over the years

We're loving this reminder of hopscotch, rock music and chalk paintings

By Chris Cordner
Published 28th Feb 2024, 15:30 GMT

Let's hear it for Mill Hill Primary - the Sunderland school celebrating great Ofsted news.

Read our latest story from the Doxford Park school and why not join us for nine more great scenes from the past.

They all come from the Sunderland Echo archives and they show children having a whale of a time in the gardens, playground and classrooms.

It's a Mill Hill memory feast. Enjoy.

Nine Mill Hill memories from the classroom, playground and tennis court.

1. Racing back in time at Mill Hill

Pupils had a day at Sharpley Strawberry Farm in 2000 and they got to meet Roger the Polynesian pig and his friends.

2. Saying hello

The school handed out over 600 commemorative mugs in 2000 to mark the millennium. Here is Christy Sanderson, 10, from the school with some of the gifts for staff and pupils.

3. Marking the Millennium

New starters at the school in this lovely reminder from 2004.

4. Their first days

