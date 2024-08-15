Toasting Sunderland legend Niall Quinn, who signed to SAFC on this day in 1996 - photo gallery

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 15th Aug 2024, 12:00 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2024, 14:19 BST

He’s the legend who left a permanent and positive mark on Wearside.

It was in August 1996 that the Niall Quinn Sunderland story began.

It went on to become the tale of a top striker, club manager, chairman, and legend.

The hero is the name behind a children’s centre in the city and even had a song recorded in his honour.

Let’s have a closer Echo archive look.

11 photos of Niall Quinn, who signed for Sunderland in August 1996.

1. The legend who made Sunderland history

11 photos of Niall Quinn, who signed for Sunderland in August 1996.

Boss Peter Reid helps new boy Niall Quinn settle in at Roker Park in August 1996. He became a Sunderland player in a £1.3m record deal.

2. The day he arrived

Boss Peter Reid helps new boy Niall Quinn settle in at Roker Park in August 1996. He became a Sunderland player in a £1.3m record deal.

Niall created a piece of history when he scored the first goal at the Stadium of Light in a competitive match, against Manchester City.

3. Making history in 1997

Niall created a piece of history when he scored the first goal at the Stadium of Light in a competitive match, against Manchester City.

Sunderland celebrate after Niall scores in the 4-1 win over Chelsea in December 1999.

4. Dynamic duo

Sunderland celebrate after Niall scores in the 4-1 win over Chelsea in December 1999.

