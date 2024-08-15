It was in August 1996 that the Niall Quinn Sunderland story began.

It went on to become the tale of a top striker, club manager, chairman, and legend.

The hero is the name behind a children’s centre in the city and even had a song recorded in his honour.

Let’s have a closer Echo archive look.

1 . The legend who made Sunderland history 11 photos of Niall Quinn, who signed for Sunderland in August 1996.

2 . The day he arrived Boss Peter Reid helps new boy Niall Quinn settle in at Roker Park in August 1996. He became a Sunderland player in a £1.3m record deal.

3 . Making history in 1997 Niall created a piece of history when he scored the first goal at the Stadium of Light in a competitive match, against Manchester City.

4 . Dynamic duo Sunderland celebrate after Niall scores in the 4-1 win over Chelsea in December 1999.