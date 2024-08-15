It went on to become the tale of a top striker, club manager, chairman, and legend.
1. The legend who made Sunderland history
11 photos of Niall Quinn, who signed for Sunderland in August 1996. | se
2. The day he arrived
Boss Peter Reid helps new boy Niall Quinn settle in at Roker Park in August 1996.
He became a Sunderland player in a £1.3m record deal. | se
3. Making history in 1997
Niall created a piece of history when he scored the first goal at the Stadium of Light in a competitive match, against Manchester City. | se
4. Dynamic duo
Sunderland celebrate after Niall scores in the 4-1 win over Chelsea in December 1999. | se
