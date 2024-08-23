The loveable creatures have regularly made the Echo headlines between 2007 and 2013.

They have starred in Nativities and even in a show at the Empire Theatre.

They have been the star attraction at a mobile farm in The Bridges and even on one of their birthdays.

Take the reins and share your memories of these scenes.

1 . Donkeys galore Saddle up for a selection of Sunderland donkey scenes. | se Photo Sales

2 . Ticket please Oswald the donkey was ordering his ticket for a production of Carmen at the Empire Theatre in October 2007. Oswald had a starring role in the show. | se Photo Sales

3 . Silver's a Sunniside star Silver the donkey was making friends in Sunniside when he paid a visit in September 2008. Here he is with Rhoda Banks and Vicki Goodings. | se Photo Sales

4 . A brilliant day at The Bridges Olivia Short got to meet a donkey on her visit to the mobile farm which was set up in the Market Square in April 2009. | se Photo Sales