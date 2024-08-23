Delightful donkeys in a gallery of Sunderland retro scenes - from stage stars to birthday celebrations

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 23rd Aug 2024, 14:39 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2024, 14:39 BST

Don’t you just love them. We do and we are celebrating with a selection of donkey photos from Sunderland’s past.

The loveable creatures have regularly made the Echo headlines between 2007 and 2013.

They have starred in Nativities and even in a show at the Empire Theatre.

They have been the star attraction at a mobile farm in The Bridges and even on one of their birthdays.

Take the reins and share your memories of these scenes.

Saddle up for a selection of Sunderland donkey scenes.

1. Donkeys galore

Saddle up for a selection of Sunderland donkey scenes. | se

Oswald the donkey was ordering his ticket for a production of Carmen at the Empire Theatre in October 2007. Oswald had a starring role in the show.

2. Ticket please

Oswald the donkey was ordering his ticket for a production of Carmen at the Empire Theatre in October 2007. Oswald had a starring role in the show. | se

Silver the donkey was making friends in Sunniside when he paid a visit in September 2008. Here he is with Rhoda Banks and Vicki Goodings.

3. Silver's a Sunniside star

Silver the donkey was making friends in Sunniside when he paid a visit in September 2008. Here he is with Rhoda Banks and Vicki Goodings. | se

Olivia Short got to meet a donkey on her visit to the mobile farm which was set up in the Market Square in April 2009.

4. A brilliant day at The Bridges

Olivia Short got to meet a donkey on her visit to the mobile farm which was set up in the Market Square in April 2009. | se

