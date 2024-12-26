Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Now that’s how to spend a New Year night out! Quo, Bowie and the Beatles all played there and it was a venue that Wearsiders loved.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Let’s re-live the memories of The Rink which hosted Beat The Clock nights and had its own resident band.

The Beatles line up for a photocall in Sunderland in 1963. Did you see them at The Rink?

To do it, we’ve teamed up with historian Philip Curtis from the Sunderland Antiquarian Society who helped us with some wonderful details of the town favourite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Al Flush and his Orchestra

Read More Nine pictures of Sunderland streets as they used to look decades ago

So get your dancing shoes on for a journey down Memory Lane.

The Rink which was a favourite for Sunderland dancers. | se

Arguably, The Rink ballroom’s heyday was in the 1950s when the resident band was Al Flush and his Orchestra. Al joined The Rink in 1946 and played well into the 1950s. He also led Al flush and The Firecrackers who played the hits of the day.

Right through the 1950s and 60s, Saturday nights were always the most popular with long queues forming early and ‘full’ notices usually being put up by 8pm.

Four thousand people in one session

The venue once held 4,000 people.

Unlike today, coats were worn on Saturday nights and the Rink had a cloakroom where they could be deposited and a ticket issued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Al Flush and his orchestra at the Rink. | nw

During the early sixties many famous pop groups appeared at The Rink, the most famous being The Beatles who appeared there on Tuesday, May 14, 1963.

At that time they were No. 1 in the charts with ‘From Me To You’ and queues to see them were 10-deep and ran well into the town centre. Entry was 5/- (25p) and the ballroom was absolutely packed.

Benches kept the fans back

Benches had to be placed around the boundary of the stage as a barrier to keep back the fans - it was the beginning of Beatlemania.

By this time Bill Sowerby and his Orchestra were the resident dance band with entry during the week usually being 3/- (15p).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Showing some great moves on the Rink dance floor. | se

Saturdays featured Beat the Clock Palais Nights and were more expensive at 6/-, or 5/- before 8.30.

Bowie, Quo and Thin Lizzie

The late 1960s and early ‘70s saw the demise of big dance bands and brought about the introduction of DJs to The Rink as well as appearances by popular stars including a young David Bowie.

Other stars to appear were the groups Status Quo and Thin Lizzie who appeared there together on the same bill on September 29, 1972.

By that time, disco was popular and small nightclubs were the order of the day. To combat this, in 1974, The Rink had a partition wall built to lower the capacity to below 2000 and its name was changed to Fusion.

A look inside the Rink Dance Hall in 1957. Photo: Bill Hawkins. | Bill Hawkins

This lasted until 1984 when it closed for the final time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most loved in an Echo survey

The days of the Rink, which was originally owned by George and Alfred Black and was at first a roller skating rink, were over.

We asked members of the Wearside Echoes Facebook page for the former Sunderland attraction they would most like to see return.

To find out more about the history of Sunderland, visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website here.

If you’ve got memories of Sunderland’s dance halls, contact Chris Cordner at [email protected]