When was the last time you saw snow like this?

It probably wasn’t in recent decades and here’s a reminder of the year when we had 67 constant days of it on the ground - in 1963.

A giant drift on the Durham to Sunderland road at West Rainton in 1963.

Anti-freeze froze in cars

It was so cold that the anti-freeze froze in cars and scenes like these, of workers trying to dig out paths, were commonplace.

Tough times for these workers but they still managed a smile as they tried to clear a road. | se

Large areas of Wearside were cut off

Sunderland had twelve snowploughs and eight gritting machines and they were all working flat out clearing bus routes.

The first two weeks of that January saw 13 inches of snow fall on Sunderland. Many areas were regularly cut off by blocked roads and gridlocked traffic.

Gangs of workers were used to clear a road near Warden Law. | se

Re-live your snow day experiences

Taken just after midday on a 1963 day on the Durham to Sunderland road. | se

Thankfully, nothing so dramatic lies on the horizon but the Met Office does think that the risk of sleet and snow is increasing for the end of 2024 and the start of 2025, especially in Northern areas.

Tell us about the worst snowfall you have seen. Email [email protected]