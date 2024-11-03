The dramatic fire which ripped through Sunderland's Fawcett Street in 1972
Smoke bellowed from a Sunderland building in a 1970s fire you might remember.
This was the scene in Fawcett Street in October 1972 where flames spread within minutes of the fire starting in Hardy’s store.
It started in the basement
The furniture shop set alight just after 12pm and the blaze started in the basement.
But before long, the buildings next door in Fawcett Street were also alight. The Northern Provincial Building Society was on one side.
The Hepworths building on the other side was also on fire.
