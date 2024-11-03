Smoke bellowed from a Sunderland building in a 1970s fire you might remember.

This was the scene in Fawcett Street in October 1972 where flames spread within minutes of the fire starting in Hardy’s store.

The fire in full force in Fawcett Street in 1972. | se

It started in the basement

The furniture shop set alight just after 12pm and the blaze started in the basement.

But before long, the buildings next door in Fawcett Street were also alight. The Northern Provincial Building Society was on one side.

A close-up on a firefighter tackling the blaze. | se

The Hepworths building on the other side was also on fire.

