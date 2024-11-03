The dramatic fire which ripped through Sunderland's Fawcett Street in 1972

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 3rd Nov 2024, 05:32 BST
Smoke bellowed from a Sunderland building in a 1970s fire you might remember.

This was the scene in Fawcett Street in October 1972 where flames spread within minutes of the fire starting in Hardy’s store.

The fire in full force in Fawcett Street in 1972.placeholder image
The fire in full force in Fawcett Street in 1972. | se

It started in the basement

The furniture shop set alight just after 12pm and the blaze started in the basement.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But before long, the buildings next door in Fawcett Street were also alight. The Northern Provincial Building Society was on one side.

A close-up on a firefighter tackling the blaze.placeholder image
A close-up on a firefighter tackling the blaze. | se

The Hepworths building on the other side was also on fire.

Tell us if you remember it by emailing [email protected]

Related topics:FireSunderlandNostalgiaMemories
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice