Heroes return: When the Artillery Regt paraded in Sunderland in 1982
Thousands lined Fawcett Street and Bridge Street in 1982.
Parading through the town to cheers
They were cheering and applauding as the regiment exercised its freedom right to parade its colours through the town.
Police halted traffic as the regiment and its 105mm guns marched from Bonnersfield to the Civic Centre.
Then in Mowbray Park, the Mayor, Cllr Joe Hall, was greeted with an 18-gun salute from the weapons which made such an impact in the Falklands campaign.
‘We have followed your progress with pride’
The regiment took batteries to the South Atlantic to help retake the Falklands.
Coun Hall told the men on parade in Sunderland: “We have followed your progress with pride and we acknowledge the courage and fortitude you showed in the face of the enemy under the terrible conditions you had to endure.
“We are proud of each and every one of you.”
