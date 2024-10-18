Heroes return: When the Artillery Regt paraded in Sunderland in 1982

By Chris Cordner

Published 18th Oct 2024, 10:43 BST
Tell us if you were there when Sunderland came to a standstill to welcome the heroes of the 4th Field Regiment Royal Artillery.

Thousands lined Fawcett Street and Bridge Street in 1982.

Parading through the town to cheers

They were cheering and applauding as the regiment exercised its freedom right to parade its colours through the town.

Police halted traffic as the regiment and its 105mm guns marched from Bonnersfield to the Civic Centre.

The 4th Field Regiment, Royal Artillery parading in Sunderland in 1982The 4th Field Regiment, Royal Artillery parading in Sunderland in 1982
The 4th Field Regiment, Royal Artillery parading in Sunderland in 1982 | se

Then in Mowbray Park, the Mayor, Cllr Joe Hall, was greeted with an 18-gun salute from the weapons which made such an impact in the Falklands campaign.

‘We have followed your progress with pride’

The regiment took batteries to the South Atlantic to help retake the Falklands.

Crowds applauded as the regiment paraded its colours through the centre of Sunderland.Crowds applauded as the regiment paraded its colours through the centre of Sunderland.
Crowds applauded as the regiment paraded its colours through the centre of Sunderland. | se

Coun Hall told the men on parade in Sunderland: “We have followed your progress with pride and we acknowledge the courage and fortitude you showed in the face of the enemy under the terrible conditions you had to endure.

“We are proud of each and every one of you.”

A spectacular sight as the regiment parades over Wearmouth Bridge.A spectacular sight as the regiment parades over Wearmouth Bridge.
A spectacular sight as the regiment parades over Wearmouth Bridge. | se

Who remembers the occasion and were you there? Or is there another 1982 Wearside event you would like us to remember?

Get in touch and share those memories by emailing [email protected]

