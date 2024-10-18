Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tell us if you were there when Sunderland came to a standstill to welcome the heroes of the 4th Field Regiment Royal Artillery.

Parading through the town to cheers

They were cheering and applauding as the regiment exercised its freedom right to parade its colours through the town.

Police halted traffic as the regiment and its 105mm guns marched from Bonnersfield to the Civic Centre.

The 4th Field Regiment, Royal Artillery parading in Sunderland in 1982 | se

Then in Mowbray Park, the Mayor, Cllr Joe Hall, was greeted with an 18-gun salute from the weapons which made such an impact in the Falklands campaign.

‘We have followed your progress with pride’

The regiment took batteries to the South Atlantic to help retake the Falklands.

Crowds applauded as the regiment paraded its colours through the centre of Sunderland. | se

Coun Hall told the men on parade in Sunderland: “We have followed your progress with pride and we acknowledge the courage and fortitude you showed in the face of the enemy under the terrible conditions you had to endure.

“We are proud of each and every one of you.”

A spectacular sight as the regiment parades over Wearmouth Bridge. | se

Who remembers the occasion and were you there? Or is there another 1982 Wearside event you would like us to remember?

Get in touch and share those memories by emailing [email protected]