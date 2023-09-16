Nine pictures of Sunderland streets as they looked decades ago, as chosen by you

You asked: And we answered we these nine requested archive views

We have been out driving again - down Sunderland streets as they looked in the past.

Regular followers of our nostalgia pages requested these views from Sussex Court, Southwick Road, Bonnersfield, the Ford Estate, and more.

We found them in the Echo archives and here they are once more.

There are plenty more retro scenes, videos and comments to enjoy on our Wearside Echoes nostalgia page..

Join us to become part of the team of more than 8,000 members.

1 . The streets you remembered ​ From Bonners Field to Sussex Court. They're all in our retro round-up of places you wanted to see again. Photo Sales

2 . Nelson Street Dave Irving preparing for a beer festival at the Tap 'n' Spile, in 1994. Photo Sales

3 . John Candlish Road John Candlish Road pictured 18 years ago. Photo Sales

4 . Forest Road Forest Road on the Ford Estate, as it looked in 2006. Photo Sales