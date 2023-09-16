News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines

Nine pictures of Sunderland streets as they looked decades ago, as chosen by you

You asked: And we answered we these nine requested archive views

By Chris Cordner
Published 16th Sep 2023, 20:55 BST

We have been out driving again - down Sunderland streets as they looked in the past.

Regular followers of our nostalgia pages requested these views from Sussex Court, Southwick Road, Bonnersfield, the Ford Estate, and more.

We found them in the Echo archives and here they are once more.

There are plenty more retro scenes, videos and comments to enjoy on our Wearside Echoes nostalgia page..

Join us to become part of the team of more than 8,000 members.

From Bonners Field to Sussex Court. They're all in our retro round-up of places you wanted to see again.

1. The streets you remembered ​

From Bonners Field to Sussex Court. They're all in our retro round-up of places you wanted to see again.

Photo Sales
Dave Irving preparing for a beer festival at the Tap 'n' Spile, in 1994.

2. Nelson Street

Dave Irving preparing for a beer festival at the Tap 'n' Spile, in 1994.

Photo Sales
John Candlish Road pictured 18 years ago.

3. John Candlish Road

John Candlish Road pictured 18 years ago.

Photo Sales
Forest Road on the Ford Estate, as it looked in 2006.

4. Forest Road

Forest Road on the Ford Estate, as it looked in 2006.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandNostalgiaMemories