August 1939: The year Sunderland prepared for war by digging shelters

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 22nd Aug 2024, 04:56 BST
The threat of war was looming ever larger over Britain in 1939 and Sunderland made sure it was prepared.

August 1939 was the month when homes began stepping up their building of air raid shelters in the gardens of their homes.

Other bigger communal shelters appeared across the town at places including Ryhope.

More than 1.5million shelters were distributed

More than 1.5million Anderson shelters were issued across Britain and updates were given in Parliament.

Here’s one on the Ford Estate in Sunderland in 1939. This householder makes sure it is well built into the ground in his garden.

Building a shelter on the Ford Estate in 1939.Building a shelter on the Ford Estate in 1939.
Building a shelter on the Ford Estate in 1939. | Sunderland Echo

Children watched in amazement

Have a look at one being delivered to a house in General Havelock Road. A small crowd of children turned up to watch it arriving.

A shelter being delivered to a house in General Havelock Road in 1939.A shelter being delivered to a house in General Havelock Road in 1939.
A shelter being delivered to a house in General Havelock Road in 1939. | Sunderland Echo

In another scene, this woman peers out of a shelter in Percy Terrace South in Hendon. This one is unlike most of the others in Sunderland as it was built completely at ground level.

This photograph shows an air raid shelter erected by Mr Paterson, of Percy Terrace South, Hendon. Instead of standing two or three feet above ground, the top of the shelter is on a level with the garden.This photograph shows an air raid shelter erected by Mr Paterson, of Percy Terrace South, Hendon. Instead of standing two or three feet above ground, the top of the shelter is on a level with the garden.
This photograph shows an air raid shelter erected by Mr Paterson, of Percy Terrace South, Hendon. Instead of standing two or three feet above ground, the top of the shelter is on a level with the garden. | Sunderland Echo

There was a shelter in Mowbray Park

Take a look at these workers making preparations to the shelter in Mowbray Park.

Putting some finishing touches to the shelter in Mowbray Park.Putting some finishing touches to the shelter in Mowbray Park.
Putting some finishing touches to the shelter in Mowbray Park. | Sunderland Echo

Lastly, here’s one at Ryhope Colliery.

Tell us more

Tell us if your relatives talked about the dark days of 1939 and what life was like inside an air raid shelter. Email [email protected].

