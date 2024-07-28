The night when a store manager heroically dashed through the flames for a colleague

By Chris Cordner
Published 28th Jul 2024, 05:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Sheer heroism was on show when a Sunderland store manager risked all to rescue one of his staff.

It happened in 1956 during a fire which ripped through the Castletown branch of the Ryhope and and Silksworth Co-operative Society.

Late at night, staff had to be evacuated when the fire was discovered.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The fire was well under way when this Echo photograph was taken in 1956.The fire was well under way when this Echo photograph was taken in 1956.
The fire was well under way when this Echo photograph was taken in 1956. | se

The hero who risked his life

By the time it had ended, half of the building had been destroyed.

But one man would emerge as a real hero. The store manager. He went back into the flames to bring out one girl assistant.  The Sunderland Echo was there to capture the scene and here are the grainy photos of a dramatic Castletown evening.

Sparks from the burning building

In a series of images, they show flames leaping from the upper part of the building, and the scene in the street beside the store as firemen fought the blaze.

The shell of the building in Castletown which was half destroyed by fire.The shell of the building in Castletown which was half destroyed by fire.
The shell of the building in Castletown which was half destroyed by fire. | se

They also show sparks from the burning building and firefighters going into the store with hoses through a window.

Tell us more

Tell us if you remember the evening and the hero who risked everything for his colleague.

Email [email protected]

Related topics:Sunderland Echo

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.