The night when a store manager heroically dashed through the flames for a colleague
and live on Freeview channel 276
It happened in 1956 during a fire which ripped through the Castletown branch of the Ryhope and and Silksworth Co-operative Society.
Late at night, staff had to be evacuated when the fire was discovered.
The hero who risked his life
But one man would emerge as a real hero. The store manager. He went back into the flames to bring out one girl assistant. The Sunderland Echo was there to capture the scene and here are the grainy photos of a dramatic Castletown evening.
Sparks from the burning building
In a series of images, they show flames leaping from the upper part of the building, and the scene in the street beside the store as firemen fought the blaze.
They also show sparks from the burning building and firefighters going into the store with hoses through a window.
Tell us more
Tell us if you remember the evening and the hero who risked everything for his colleague.
Email [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.