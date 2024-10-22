How Sunderland reacted to Binns closure news

The end was closing in on Sunderland’s Binns store 32 years ago this month - and customers made sure their feelings were known.

Word had spread that the last trading part of the Fawcett Street landmark was to close for good. No-one was surprised but Wearsiders still vented their emotions at the start of November in 1992.

Binns pictured in November 1992 as word of its final closure spread across Sunderland.Binns pictured in November 1992 as word of its final closure spread across Sunderland.
Binns pictured in November 1992 as word of its final closure spread across Sunderland. | se

Once a bustling street

Binns was the centrepiece of the once busy street which had become a fading attraction.

The notice which signalled the end of the Binns store in January 1993.The notice which signalled the end of the Binns store in January 1993.
The notice which signalled the end of the Binns store in January 1993. | se

This is what people had to say;

Winnie Thompson of Gilley Law, said: “The place will just turn into a ghost town.

Shoppers who prefer the old-style personal touch of a trusted department store may have to look elsewhere, said the Echo at the time.

‘You can see less and less people in the cafeteria’

Joyce Tyson, of Castletown, said: “I thought it would happen - I’ve been coming here for years and you can see less and less people in the cafeteria.

Savouring one last cup of tea in the Binns restaurant in January 1993.Savouring one last cup of tea in the Binns restaurant in January 1993.
Savouring one last cup of tea in the Binns restaurant in January 1993. | se

“I will miss it as I’ll probably go out of town now.”

To others, Binns offered a benchmark of high quality good and service.

One of the best shops in the city

Husband and wife Jo and John Donkin of Hylton Castle, mourned the loss of the department store and said that they were losing one of the best shops in the city.

John said: “To think we had the old town hall and the Binns store next to each other, now both are finished.”

Binns shut for good in Sunderland in January 1993 and we want to know what you remember most about it.

