The day Binns caught ablaze in 1981, in a fire which could be seen across Sunderland

It’s 43 years since a famous Sunderland store was on fire - and even travellers on trains could spot it.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Binns store in Fawcett Street was only saved from burning down in 1981 thanks to an alert passer-by and a very effective sprinkler system.

Thanks went to 29-year-old Michael Naugher who spotted the flames and raised the alarm which saved the fire brigade vital seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The damage which was caused by the fire at Binns 43 years ago. | se

‘It could have burned down the whole building’

Read More The day Binns was bombed in a Nazi air raid on Sunderland in 1941

The Fire Brigade’s Sub-Officer Dave Ford said: “If it had not been for the sprinkler system the fire would spread along the floor and it would have been well alight when we got there.

“It could have burned down the whole building and there’s no doubt a major fire was averted by the system.”

The firefighters who were rapidly on the scene at Binns in August 1981. | se

Train passengers looked on as smoke appeared at a third floor window overlooking Sunderland railway station.

Flames spread as people left the building

Flames began to appear at the window as alarm bells rang and people started to leave the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters assess the damage caused to Binns in the 1981 blaze. | se

About 25 firemen and five fire appliances were on the scene in minutes.

Three men at the top of a turntable ladder directed a jet at the kitchen.

Passers by watch as the fire brigade get to grips with the town centre blaze. | se

Share your own Binns memories

An Echo report at the time said the fire started in the restaurant kitchen and spread to the main staircase before the sprinklers came into action.

Tell us if you remember the fire, or maybe you worked at Binns and would like to share memories.