The day Binns caught ablaze in 1981, in a fire which could be seen across Sunderland
Binns store in Fawcett Street was only saved from burning down in 1981 thanks to an alert passer-by and a very effective sprinkler system.
Thanks went to 29-year-old Michael Naugher who spotted the flames and raised the alarm which saved the fire brigade vital seconds.
‘It could have burned down the whole building’
The Fire Brigade’s Sub-Officer Dave Ford said: “If it had not been for the sprinkler system the fire would spread along the floor and it would have been well alight when we got there.
“It could have burned down the whole building and there’s no doubt a major fire was averted by the system.”
Train passengers looked on as smoke appeared at a third floor window overlooking Sunderland railway station.
Flames spread as people left the building
Flames began to appear at the window as alarm bells rang and people started to leave the building.
About 25 firemen and five fire appliances were on the scene in minutes.
Three men at the top of a turntable ladder directed a jet at the kitchen.
An Echo report at the time said the fire started in the restaurant kitchen and spread to the main staircase before the sprinklers came into action.
