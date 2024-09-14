Those were the days when you got your fruit from Fine Fare, your veg from VG, and your crusty bread from Carricks.
It’s a decade of memories from Market Square, Southwick, Grangetown and Park Lane. Enjoy.
Get your bags ready. We’re doing a Saturday ‘big shop’ but we are doing in in the 1980s.
