Get your bags ready. We’re doing a Saturday ‘big shop’ but we are doing in in the 1980s.

Those were the days when you got your fruit from Fine Fare, your veg from VG, and your crusty bread from Carricks.

You could get a new outfit from Binns, apples from Asda and a blazer from Burtons.

It’s a decade of memories from Market Square, Southwick, Grangetown and Park Lane. Enjoy.

Stores and shops which might well have been on your 80s spending itinerary.

