A Sunderland mainstay: But this 120-year-old factory closed in 1980

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 7th Sep 2024, 06:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A 120-year history of rope making came to an end in Sunderland in one fell swoop 44 years ago.

Bridon Fibres and Plastics announced that it was to close its Sunderland factory.

It meant 35 people would be facing the dole in 1980 and it also marked a turnaround in fortunes for the business on Wearside.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

New jobs were forecast but it all changed

The news came just three months after Bridon announced it was to move its headquarters from Newcastle to Roker Avenue, with the promise of new jobs for the town.

The factory in Roker Avenue, pictured in 1977.placeholder image
The factory in Roker Avenue, pictured in 1977. | se

But a company spokesman said in 1980 that a rapid rundown in trading conditions since then had given them no option but to shut up shop on Wearside.

Sunderland was not the only town affected as 350 jobs were lost nationally, accounting for one-fifth of the Bridon workforce.

‘A complete surprise’

Henry Wilkinson, district secretary of the Amalgamated Union of Engineering Workers, said at the time: “This came as a complete surprise. The company were speaking to me in July in glowing terms, and hoping that once they moved to Roker Avenue, they would expand production and create more jobs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A close-up view of the factory in the 1970s.placeholder image
A close-up view of the factory in the 1970s. | se

“Now they have been forced to close because of high interest rates and the inability to compete with import prices. It is a survival game, and yet another requiem for Sunderland.”

No takers when it was up for sale

Company bosses tried to sell the building but without success.

Eventually, they took the decision to demolish it and it was bulldozed in 1982.

Tell us if you worked at the factory by emailing [email protected]

Related topics:Sunderland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice