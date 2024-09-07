A Sunderland mainstay: But this 120-year-old factory closed in 1980
Bridon Fibres and Plastics announced that it was to close its Sunderland factory.
It meant 35 people would be facing the dole in 1980 and it also marked a turnaround in fortunes for the business on Wearside.
New jobs were forecast but it all changed
The news came just three months after Bridon announced it was to move its headquarters from Newcastle to Roker Avenue, with the promise of new jobs for the town.
But a company spokesman said in 1980 that a rapid rundown in trading conditions since then had given them no option but to shut up shop on Wearside.
Sunderland was not the only town affected as 350 jobs were lost nationally, accounting for one-fifth of the Bridon workforce.
‘A complete surprise’
Henry Wilkinson, district secretary of the Amalgamated Union of Engineering Workers, said at the time: “This came as a complete surprise. The company were speaking to me in July in glowing terms, and hoping that once they moved to Roker Avenue, they would expand production and create more jobs.
“Now they have been forced to close because of high interest rates and the inability to compete with import prices. It is a survival game, and yet another requiem for Sunderland.”
No takers when it was up for sale
Company bosses tried to sell the building but without success.
Eventually, they took the decision to demolish it and it was bulldozed in 1982.
Tell us if you worked at the factory by emailing [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.