Classic memories of the 1980s Sunderland Illuminations, when they returned after a 30-year gap
It was back in 1986 that Sunderland Recreation Department took steps to lighten the gloom.
Seven weeks of fantastic fun
Sunderland’s illuminations were back after a 30-year gap.
They were switched on by the Mayor, Cllr Tom Scott, at a grand opening ceremony on Roker and Seaburn seafront.
It signalled the start of seven fun-packed weeks at the twin resorts.
From Whitburn to Wearmouth Bridge
There was all sorts to enjoy as well as the lights which stretched from Whitburn to Wearmouth Bridge.
There were exhibitions, quizzes, competitions, concerts, laser shows, model railways, and a circus.
Recreation department staff hoped that the lights would live up to Sunderland’s great illuminations tradition.
Better than Blackpool
In the 1950s the seafront lights were reckoned to have even outshone those at Blackpool.
The illuminations came to Sunderland in 1936 and lasted until the outbreak of war in 1939. They returned from 1949 to 1955.
