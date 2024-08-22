Classic memories of the 1980s Sunderland Illuminations, when they returned after a 30-year gap

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 22nd Aug 2024
Thirty years missing - but Sunderland Illuminations made a spectacular return in this year in the 1980s.

It was back in 1986 that Sunderland Recreation Department took steps to lighten the gloom.

The exhibition which showed what Sunderland Illuminations was all about in 1986.The exhibition which showed what Sunderland Illuminations was all about in 1986.
The exhibition which showed what Sunderland Illuminations was all about in 1986. | se

Seven weeks of fantastic fun

Sunderland’s illuminations were back after a 30-year gap.

They were switched on by the Mayor, Cllr Tom Scott, at a grand opening ceremony on Roker and Seaburn seafront.

The spectacular sight which greeted visitors to the illuminations in 1986.The spectacular sight which greeted visitors to the illuminations in 1986.
The spectacular sight which greeted visitors to the illuminations in 1986. | se

It signalled the start of seven fun-packed weeks at the twin resorts.

From Whitburn to Wearmouth Bridge

There was all sorts to enjoy as well as the lights which stretched from Whitburn to Wearmouth Bridge.

The illuminations were back in 1986 after a 30-year absence.The illuminations were back in 1986 after a 30-year absence.
The illuminations were back in 1986 after a 30-year absence. | se

There were exhibitions, quizzes, competitions, concerts, laser shows, model railways, and a circus.

Recreation department staff hoped that the lights would live up to Sunderland’s great illuminations tradition.

Better than Blackpool

How the Sunderland lights looked in 1986.How the Sunderland lights looked in 1986.
How the Sunderland lights looked in 1986. | se
The lights stretched for miles during the 1986 seafront show.The lights stretched for miles during the 1986 seafront show.
The lights stretched for miles during the 1986 seafront show. | se

In the 1950s the seafront lights were reckoned to have even outshone those at Blackpool.

The illuminations came to Sunderland in 1936 and lasted until the outbreak of war in 1939. They returned from 1949 to 1955.

Tell us about your memories of the Illuminations, by emailing [email protected]

