The end of an era at a small but much-loved hospital happened 38 years ago this month.

Thorpe Hospital Maternity Unit officially closed its doors in 1986.

The last of the expectant mothers and nursing staff were discharged or transferred to Sunderland and Hartlepool units.

A look outside the little hospital on the outskirts of Easington. Here it is in 1957. | se

Transferred to neighbouring towns

The last baby born at the East Durham hospital arrived on August 31 and mothers booked into Thorpe after that were transferred.

More than £200,000 was spent on the Sunderland hospital in anticipation of the closure of Thorpe to provide many new facilities and hi-tech equipment.

Twenty two new obstetric beds were provided to cope with increased intake of mothers and the nursing staff more than doubled.

A ward inside Thorpe Maternity Hospital as it looked in 1957. | se

Feelings ran high when it closed

Mums from Easington, Blackhall and Peterlee were among the last group of women to have their babies at Thorpe. It officially closed on September 15, 1986, before it re-opened as a Hartlepool Health Authority geriatric unit a day later.

But feelings ran high against the closure of Thorpe because of increased travelling distances.

The hospital which still brings back fond memories for those who had their babies there. | se

The trolley with a hood on it

Mums-to-be remembered it as a place where the level of care was fantastic.

Some of the last mums to have babies at Thorpe Maternity Hospital before its closure in 1986. | se

Milly the nurse and Big Gordon the chef

Others remembered the top-class nurses including one called Milly who made sure she picked up every baby to give them a kiss.

Some people remembered Big Gordon the chef who always served up wonderful meals.

But we want your memories of Thorpe and its staff. Tell us more by emailing [email protected]