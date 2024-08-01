Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two coastal spots on Sunderland’s doorstep have been named among the cheapest seaside areas to buy a home - though there may be some debate over one of them.

Saltcoats in Ayshire, on the west coast of Scotland, was the least expensive seaside location in the study by Rightmove, with an average property asking price there of £114,365.

But two County Durham communities took the next two spots. Easington had the second cheapest average asking price (£122,520) in the study, and Peterlee was the third cheapest (£124,593).

Rightmove said Peterlee is also a “price hotspot” with average asking prices in the area up by 15% compared to this time last year.

This may raise eyebrows with those who know the new town, which is not by the sea. But neighbouring Horden, which is on the coast, is within the Peterlee postal town area.

Sandbanks in Poole, Dorset, was identified as the most expensive seaside area to buy a home, out of more than 200 coastal locations across Britain.

With an average price tag of nearly £1.6million, homes in Sandbanks were found to be the most expensive typically in Rightmove’s analysis.

People could buy nearly 14 homes in Saltcoats in Ayrshire, Scotland, typically for the asking price of one property in Sandbanks.

Heysham, on the edge of Morecambe Bay in Lancashire, is also a price hotspot, with asking prices up by 7% annually, Rightmove said.

Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s property expert said: “Whilst the pandemic-driven surge for seaside areas has calmed down and reversed back to more normal levels, areas around Great Britain’s coast continue to be popular with many people.

“Particularly at this time of year, many people consider what a home by the sea and away from the hustle and bustle of a city could look like, or perhaps explore estate agents’ windows while on holiday.”

Steve Isaacs, director at Luxury and Prestige Realty in Poole, said: “The areas of Sandbanks and Canford Cliffs continue to be very popular, and prime waterfront properties in Sandbanks have been doing particularly well.

“For those that can, the lifestyle of living in a beautiful location by the sea will always be appealing and is not to be underestimated.”

Nathan Emerson, CEO at property professionals’ body Propertymark, said: “Whilst many homeowners will no doubt be happy to see their homes increasing in value in these coastal locations, many locals who aspire to one day live where they have grown up will be unable to do so as prices increase and become further out of reach.”

Here are the 10 most expensive seaside areas, according to Rightmove, with the average asking price:

1. Sandbanks, Dorset, £1,582,331

2. Canford Cliffs, Dorset, £1,242,181

3. Milford On Sea, Hampshire, £751,442

4. Padstow, Cornwall, £678,058

5. Lymington, Hampshire, £603,312

6. Barton On Sea, Hampshire, £562,609

7. Budleigh Salterton, Devon, £542,005

8. Lyme Regis, Dorset, £521,932

9. Sidmouth, Devon, £501,099

10. Sandgate, Kent, £495,009

And here are the 10 least expensive areas in Rightmove’s report, with the average asking price:

1. Saltcoats, Ayrshire, £114,365

2. Easington, County Durham, £122,520

3. Peterlee, County Durham, £124,593

4. Ashington, Northumberland, £132,660

5. Bootle, Merseyside, £133,197

6. Grimsby, Lincolnshire, £135,951

7. Girvan, Ayrshire, £139,547

8. Maryport, Cumbria, £140,437

9. Workington, Cumbria, £141,765

10. Hartlepool, £146,674