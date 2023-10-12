First look at Sunderland's Festival of Light 2023 as illuminations return

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderlands's Festival of Light is back.

The popular event got under way with a preview evening for special education needs students and their families last night, Wednesday, October 11, and formally opens to the public this evening.

The stunning fairy dell

This year sees the festival make a return visit to Mowbray Park, with ongoing improvement work rendering its usual home in Roker Park unsuitable for the large number of visitors it attracts.

Last night's preview was attended by Mayor of Sunderland Coun Dorothy Trueman and husband Coun Harry Trueman, as well as the city council's Portfolio Holder for Vibrant City Coun John Price.

Coun Price was getting his first look at the festival in all its glory: "It is absolutely fantastic," he said.

"The people of Sunderland are really lucky to have such a festival of light going on in their city. I'm sure everyone that comes down will have a tremendous evening."

Steve Lloyd and wife Eva had made the short trip from their home in Ryhope with daughter Rebecca, 18, to take advantage of the sneak peek.

"It is fantastic," said Steve.

Mayor Coun Dorothy Trueman and consort Coun Harry Trueman with two visitors to last night's preview

"We have absolutely loved it - I thought it was spectacular and well worth seeing - it has been great."

Eva thought the display was 'the best I have ever seen' and was particularly taken by the fairy dell, a display of 2,000 fibre-optic bundles in the valley around the park's famous fairy door.

"I loved it," she said.

"The fairy dell was really good - it was very therapeutic."

Steve and Eva Lloyd with daughter Rebecca

The Festival of Light will take place from 4pm 9pm every Thursday to Sunday until Saturday, November 11, and every day during half term week, October 23 - 27.

All visitors must have a ticket to enter the Festival of Light.

Tickets cost £3 per person and must be purchased online in advance from https://www.mysunderland.co.uk/fol.

They cannot be bought at the gate.