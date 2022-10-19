Eight headline-making Sunderland stories from 1980, including the closure of Bridon Fibres and Lambton Animal Park

Lambton Animal Park, Boldon Colliery and Bridon Fibres were all facing their final days 42 years ago.

But it wasn’t all doom and gloom as Chris Cordner reports on 8 Echo stories which made the news in 1980.

Two members of Sunderland Flying Club – Ray Selkirk and Bob Fox – became pioneers by completing a return flight to America.

42 years have passed since these stories featured in the Sunderland Echo.

On their 20-hour journey back, they were the first club members to call at Canada, Greenland, and Iceland and to cross the Arctic Circle.

Sunderland woman Lorna Payne became one of only nine WRAF chaplain’s assistants in the country in 1980. But there was a time when she almost gave up hope of getting the job.

Lorna, 25, first heard of the appointment 18 months earlier, but after applying for the post she was told it had been cancelled by the new Government.

In November 1979, the post was reinstated and Lorna applied again, this time being successful.

Sunderland Flying Club members Ray Selkirk and Bob Fox.

Bridon Fibres and Plastics was to close its Sunderland factory.

The closure, which would put 35 people out of work, came only three months after Bridon announced it was to move its headquarters from Newcastle to Roker Avenue, with the promise of new jobs for the town.

Lambton animal park - which was opened in 1972 - was to close because of rising costs’ and the general economic situation.

The directors of Lambton Adventure Park said the castle area would continue to offer a full day out for families and the Lambton Park garden centre would stay open throughout the year.

Bridon Fibres in Sunderland.

The area was dealt another blow with the news that Boldon Colliery - which had a workforce of 950 - was likely to close.

It is believed that a rundown at one of the area’s most famous pits could begin early in 1981 with the last coal being mined at the end of 1982.

Did you work there and what are your memories of the pit?

The NCB was guarded about the future of the 114-year-old colliery which was one of the oldest in the Durham coalfield, but there were due to be a series of meetings.

Boldon Colliery in 1982.

A new school of sport, which was based at Peterlee Leisure Centre, was proving to be a big success because it allowed children to do games they would not otherwise get a chance to enjoy.

Around 150 youngsters enjoyed judo, archery, basketball, and volleyball. Were you among them?

The first Santa Claus of 1980 set up residence in his grotto at Binns in Sunderland on the third floor of the town centre store.

A long queue of young customers was there to greet him on his arrival.

Two hockey players - Marie Scott and Karen Levitt - from Thornhill School in Sunderland were celebrating after being selected for England hockey trials.

Lorna Payne of South Hylton , one of only nine WRAF chaplain's assistants in the country in 1980.

What are your memories of life in Wearside and County Durham in 1980?