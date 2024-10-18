Nine Sunderland Halloween pumpkin pictures, from 1989 to 2015

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 18th Oct 2024, 15:59 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2024, 16:39 BST

Here’s a treat for you for Halloween. It’s nine Sunderland pumpkin pictures from 1989 to 2015.

We carved our way through the Echo archives to find this scarily good collection.

So if you were pictured on a spooky 2009 bat walk, a 2008 pumpkin drumming session or a Hylton Castle parade in 1989, we might just have got you on camera.

Plenty of pumpkin pictures for you to enjoy from Wearside's past.

1. A scarily good retro collection

Plenty of pumpkin pictures for you to enjoy from Wearside's past. | se

Amanda Goldie of Hylton Castle posed for this 1989 photo with her pumpkin lantern. Amanda was just one of the many children who paraded their lanterns through the streets for Halloween.

2. On parade in 1989

Amanda Goldie of Hylton Castle posed for this 1989 photo with her pumpkin lantern. Amanda was just one of the many children who paraded their lanterns through the streets for Halloween. | se

Shiney Row florist Jackie Orrell, left, and pumpkin grower Julie Gray raised money for Grace House Hospice 21 years ago. They put a pumpkin display in the florist shop window.

3. Check out this 2003 charity scene

Shiney Row florist Jackie Orrell, left, and pumpkin grower Julie Gray raised money for Grace House Hospice 21 years ago. They put a pumpkin display in the florist shop window. | se

Jamie Turnbull from Washington was rightly proud of his excellent pumpkin in 2007.

4. Lighting up the memories

Jamie Turnbull from Washington was rightly proud of his excellent pumpkin in 2007. | se

