Isis, Hastings Hill, Savannah and Mitchells - just for starters

The colder nights are setting in and what could be better than a trip to a cosy pub.

We have done just that with an Echo archive tour of nine Sunderland and County Durham locals.

From Savannah to Isis and Hastings Hill to Mitchells, a warm archive welcome awaits.

What's yours? Memories that is.

Tell us more by emailing [email protected]

1 . They all look cosy Don't they all look great. A look inside the bars of Sunderland and County Durham from 2004 to 2008. Photo Sales

2 . Ready for service The Whitburn Lodge looking cosy in 2004. Photo Sales

3 . The Hastings Hill How the Hastings Hill looked back in 2005. Photo Sales

4 . A bar scene at the Isis Inside the Isis in 2005. Does this bring back memories for you? Photo Sales