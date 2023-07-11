News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Nine classic Sunderland pubs well worth a visit, according to a veteran barman and quizmaster

I wasn’t always a journalist. I was previously a barman, a pub quiz master and (very occasionally) a bar patron – during my glamour years.
By Tony Gillan
Published 11th Jul 2023, 09:27 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 09:27 BST

The nine Sunderland pubs I recommend here, in no particular order, have a small geographical spread. All but two are in the city centre. One no longer exists.

But the list is on personal experience. In fact, I worked in most of them.

They’re all memorable. Mostly, although not necessarily always, for the best reasons. I heartily recommend them all. See what you think. Your opinion is as good as mine.

They're all worth frequenting.

1. Collage Maker-10-Jul-2023-03-37-PM-3151.jpg

They're all worth frequenting. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
The first pub I ever worked in, aged 17, employed as a glass collector and washer. Eventually I was promoted when they gave me a brush. It was always a place where drinkers would either start or finish a pub crawl. In the days of 10.30pm closing it wasn’t easy to persuade people to leave. Back in its era as the Hat and Feather (before my time), this was always a lively establishment. I remember it being the first itinerary stop of the terrifying Dewhirst Clothing factory girls when they broke up for Christmas. We would stare fearfully at the clock as we waited for them to alight the 12.17 bus from Pennywell - much as Gary Cooper did in High Noon.

2. The Greens, Low Row

The first pub I ever worked in, aged 17, employed as a glass collector and washer. Eventually I was promoted when they gave me a brush. It was always a place where drinkers would either start or finish a pub crawl. In the days of 10.30pm closing it wasn’t easy to persuade people to leave. Back in its era as the Hat and Feather (before my time), this was always a lively establishment. I remember it being the first itinerary stop of the terrifying Dewhirst Clothing factory girls when they broke up for Christmas. We would stare fearfully at the clock as we waited for them to alight the 12.17 bus from Pennywell - much as Gary Cooper did in High Noon. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
A pub since 1834, the current building was erected in 1885. Amid some relief, it was recently taken over in 2019 by the people behind Mexico 70 in High Street and is a CAMRA Sunderland and South Tyneside Pub of the year winner. It wasn’t always this salubrious during hen it as called Livingstone’s and (I'm afraid) Banana Joe’s. I never worked there, but did represent the Ship Isis in the sadly no defunct Sunderland Quiz League. The pub deserved a better team.

3. Ship Isis, Silksworth Row

A pub since 1834, the current building was erected in 1885. Amid some relief, it was recently taken over in 2019 by the people behind Mexico 70 in High Street and is a CAMRA Sunderland and South Tyneside Pub of the year winner. It wasn’t always this salubrious during hen it as called Livingstone’s and (I'm afraid) Banana Joe’s. I never worked there, but did represent the Ship Isis in the sadly no defunct Sunderland Quiz League. The pub deserved a better team. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Once a regular haunt of Echo staff in the olden days, the Museum Vaults has been run by the Wilson family for several thousand years. I don’t think it’s changed much since my granddad played for their darts team in the 1930s. I like to think not. I was both barman and quiz master there, if historians are interested. A proper pub, as reflected by its recent selection as a set for a recent BBC drama.

4. Museum Vaults, Silksworth Row

Once a regular haunt of Echo staff in the olden days, the Museum Vaults has been run by the Wilson family for several thousand years. I don’t think it’s changed much since my granddad played for their darts team in the 1930s. I like to think not. I was both barman and quiz master there, if historians are interested. A proper pub, as reflected by its recent selection as a set for a recent BBC drama. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Sunderland