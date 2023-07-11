Nine classic Sunderland pubs well worth a visit, according to a veteran barman and quizmaster

2 . The Greens, Low Row

The first pub I ever worked in, aged 17, employed as a glass collector and washer. Eventually I was promoted when they gave me a brush. It was always a place where drinkers would either start or finish a pub crawl. In the days of 10.30pm closing it wasn’t easy to persuade people to leave. Back in its era as the Hat and Feather (before my time), this was always a lively establishment. I remember it being the first itinerary stop of the terrifying Dewhirst Clothing factory girls when they broke up for Christmas. We would stare fearfully at the clock as we waited for them to alight the 12.17 bus from Pennywell - much as Gary Cooper did in High Noon. Photo: Sunderland Echo