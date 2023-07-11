Nine classic Sunderland pubs well worth a visit, according to a veteran barman and quizmaster

I wasn’t always a journalist. I was previously a barman, a pub quiz master and (very occasionally) a bar patron – during my glamour years.
The nine Sunderland pubs I recommend here, in no particular order, have a small geographical spread. All but two are in the city centre. One no longer exists.
But the list is on personal experience. In fact, I worked in most of them.
They’re all memorable. Mostly, although not necessarily always, for the best reasons. I heartily recommend them all. See what you think. Your opinion is as good as mine.
They're all worth frequenting. Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. The Greens, Low Row
The first pub I ever worked in, aged 17, employed as a glass collector and washer. Eventually I was promoted when they gave me a brush. It was always a place where drinkers would either start or finish a pub crawl. In the days of 10.30pm closing it wasn’t easy to persuade people to leave. Back in its era as the Hat and Feather (before my time), this was always a lively establishment. I remember it being the first itinerary stop of the terrifying Dewhirst Clothing factory girls when they broke up for Christmas. We would stare fearfully at the clock as we waited for them to alight the 12.17 bus from Pennywell - much as Gary Cooper did in High Noon. Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. Ship Isis, Silksworth Row
A pub since 1834, the current building was erected in 1885. Amid some relief, it was recently taken over in 2019 by the people behind Mexico 70 in High Street and is a CAMRA Sunderland and South Tyneside Pub of the year winner. It wasn’t always this salubrious during hen it as called Livingstone’s and (I'm afraid) Banana Joe’s. I never worked there, but did represent the Ship Isis in the sadly no defunct Sunderland Quiz League. The pub deserved a better team. Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. Museum Vaults, Silksworth Row
Once a regular haunt of Echo staff in the olden days, the Museum Vaults has been run by the Wilson family for several thousand years. I don’t think it’s changed much since my granddad played for their darts team in the 1930s. I like to think not. I was both barman and quiz master there, if historians are interested. A proper pub, as reflected by its recent selection as a set for a recent BBC drama. Photo: Sunderland Echo