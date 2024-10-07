They include locals protesting about rent increases in the 1970s, pensioners on a trip to Whitby in 1980 and making masks in 2003.
1. Pictured in Plains Farm
A 50 year span of Plains Farm photos from day trips to spooky nights for charity. | se
2. Protesting in 1976
About 500 council house tenants made a two-hour stand in Plains Farm before handing in a petition protesting about proposed rent increases. | se
3. Next stop Whitby
Some of the 287 pensioner members of Plains Farm Workmen's Club, pictured before leaving for their annual trip in 1980. | se
4. A great find in 2000
A medieval font was rescued from the scrap heap by council pavior Ronald Fitzsimmons and placed in his garden in Plains Farms in August 2000. | se
