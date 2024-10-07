Nine wonderful pictures capturing life in Plains Farm from the 1970s onwards

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 6th Oct 2024, 05:24 GMT
Updated 7th Oct 2024, 11:16 GMT

What a mix of Plains Farm memories we have for you.

A 40-year span of Echo archive photos is included in this retro line-up from 1976 to 2015.

They include locals protesting about rent increases in the 1970s, pensioners on a trip to Whitby in 1980 and making masks in 2003.

Enjoy the retro journey.

A 50 year span of Plains Farm photos from day trips to spooky nights for charity.

1. Pictured in Plains Farm

A 50 year span of Plains Farm photos from day trips to spooky nights for charity.

About 500 council house tenants made a two-hour stand in Plains Farm before handing in a petition protesting about proposed rent increases.

2. Protesting in 1976

About 500 council house tenants made a two-hour stand in Plains Farm before handing in a petition protesting about proposed rent increases.

Some of the 287 pensioner members of Plains Farm Workmen's Club, pictured before leaving for their annual trip in 1980.

3. Next stop Whitby

Some of the 287 pensioner members of Plains Farm Workmen's Club, pictured before leaving for their annual trip in 1980.

A medieval font was rescued from the scrap heap by council pavior Ronald Fitzsimmons and placed in his garden in Plains Farms in August 2000.

4. A great find in 2000

A medieval font was rescued from the scrap heap by council pavior Ronald Fitzsimmons and placed in his garden in Plains Farms in August 2000.

