Why Lambton Lion Park closed after just eight years, shutting for good in October 1980

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 3rd Oct 2024, 05:45 GMT
Updated 3rd Oct 2024, 10:13 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A famous attraction for Wearsiders closed its doors for good, 44 years ago this month.

It had only been open for eight years but Lambton animal park - which had opened in 1972 - announced it was closing because of rising costs.

The Hon. Isobella Lambton cuts a tape to mark the official opening of Lambton lion park with Jimmy Chipperfield watching.The Hon. Isobella Lambton cuts a tape to mark the official opening of Lambton lion park with Jimmy Chipperfield watching.
The Hon. Isobella Lambton cuts a tape to mark the official opening of Lambton lion park with Jimmy Chipperfield watching. | se

The announcement was made in October 1980 and officials also blamed ‘the general economic situation’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The directors of Lambton Adventure Park announced that they were going to re-organise the company’s affairs.

Lambton Lion Park in August 1974. A warm welcome awaited from the elephants.Lambton Lion Park in August 1974. A warm welcome awaited from the elephants.
Lambton Lion Park in August 1974. A warm welcome awaited from the elephants. | se

It wasn’t all bad news for lovers of the venue though.

The castle area was going to continue to offer a full day out for families, re-opening at Easter in 1981.

And the Lambton Park garden centre was set to remain open throughout the year.

But bosses said the animal park would not be re-opened next season.

Related topics:Garden centre

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice