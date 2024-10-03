Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A famous attraction for Wearsiders closed its doors for good, 44 years ago this month.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It had only been open for eight years but Lambton animal park - which had opened in 1972 - announced it was closing because of rising costs.

The Hon. Isobella Lambton cuts a tape to mark the official opening of Lambton lion park with Jimmy Chipperfield watching. | se

The announcement was made in October 1980 and officials also blamed ‘the general economic situation’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The directors of Lambton Adventure Park announced that they were going to re-organise the company’s affairs.

Lambton Lion Park in August 1974. A warm welcome awaited from the elephants. | se

It wasn’t all bad news for lovers of the venue though.

The castle area was going to continue to offer a full day out for families, re-opening at Easter in 1981.

And the Lambton Park garden centre was set to remain open throughout the year.

But bosses said the animal park would not be re-opened next season.