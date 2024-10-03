Why Lambton Lion Park closed after just eight years, shutting for good in October 1980
It had only been open for eight years but Lambton animal park - which had opened in 1972 - announced it was closing because of rising costs.
The announcement was made in October 1980 and officials also blamed ‘the general economic situation’.
The directors of Lambton Adventure Park announced that they were going to re-organise the company’s affairs.
It wasn’t all bad news for lovers of the venue though.
The castle area was going to continue to offer a full day out for families, re-opening at Easter in 1981.
And the Lambton Park garden centre was set to remain open throughout the year.
But bosses said the animal park would not be re-opened next season.
