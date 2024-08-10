Nine Sunderland big cat scenes as we mark Lion Day

World Lion Day is celebrated on August 10 and here’s a gallery of Sunderland photos to show how the king of the jungle is celebrated on Wearside.

Lions at Lambton and even a lollipop lady dressed as one of the creatures are included.

Have a look at these Echo archive photos.

The mane attraction Nine Sunderland retro scenes as we celebrate World Lion Day.

Roaring back to 1952 Wallace the lion was pictured at Sunderland Museum in July 1952.

Creative in Ryhope The oriental art of dragon-making came to Ryhope Library in 1997 when 18 children crafted Chinese lions, dragon and masks out of paper and card.

Saying hello in 1972 This inquisitive lion checked out a car at Lambton Lion Park in July 1972.