Nine Sunderland big cat scenes as we mark Lion Day

By Chris Cordner

Published 10th Aug 2024, 04:26 GMT

The majestic lion gets our spotlight in time for a very special day.

World Lion Day is celebrated on August 10 and here’s a gallery of Sunderland photos to show how the king of the jungle is celebrated on Wearside.

Wallace the Lion is pictured in 1952 and we have the Mowbray Park statue as well as Durham County Cricket Club’s mascot.

Lions at Lambton and even a lollipop lady dressed as one of the creatures are included.

Have a look at these Echo archive photos.

Nine Sunderland retro scenes as we celebrate World Lion Day.

1. The mane attraction

Wallace the lion was pictured at Sunderland Museum in July 1952.

2. Roaring back to 1952

The oriental art of dragon-making came to Ryhope Library in 1997 when 18 children crafted Chinese lions, dragon and masks out of paper and card.

3. Creative in Ryhope

This inquisitive lion checked out a car at Lambton Lion Park in July 1972.

4. Saying hello in 1972

