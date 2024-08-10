Nine Sunderland big cat scenes as we mark Lion Day

World Lion Day is celebrated on August 10 and here’s a gallery of Sunderland photos to show how the king of the jungle is celebrated on Wearside.
Wallace the Lion is pictured in 1952 and we have the Mowbray Park statue as well as Durham County Cricket Club’s mascot.
Lions at Lambton and even a lollipop lady dressed as one of the creatures are included.
Have a look at these Echo archive photos.
