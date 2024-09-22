11 pictures of Sunderland's Park Lane Market from the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s, including Thoburns, Herrons and Sweet Home Alabama

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 22nd Sep 2024, 07:54 BST

It was a big day in the history of Park Lane in 1984.

The Park Lane Market opened and shoppers loved it.

It provided the Echo with all of these scenes from 1984 to the early 2000s.

As well as the opening day, we got views from 1987, 1988 and 1997 as well as traders in 2000, 2004 and 2005. Enjoy the memories.

The market you loved from 1984 onwards, remembered in this gallery of Echo memories.

1. Pictures from Park Lane

Sunderland's new open-air market was officially opened by the Mayor, Cllr George Elliott on September 13, 1984 Fellow dignitaries and stallholder Ben Cooney were also pictured.

2. Opening day in 1984

Plenty of shoppers were out when this 1987 photo was taken.

3. Browsing in 1987

The entrance to the market as it looked in an April 1997 photo.

4. Come on in

