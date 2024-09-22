It provided the Echo with all of these scenes from 1984 to the early 2000s.
As well as the opening day, we got views from 1987, 1988 and 1997 as well as traders in 2000, 2004 and 2005. Enjoy the memories.
1. Pictures from Park Lane
The market you loved from 1984 onwards, remembered in this gallery of Echo memories. | se
2. Opening day in 1984
Sunderland's new open-air market was officially opened by the Mayor, Cllr George Elliott on September 13, 1984
Fellow dignitaries and stallholder Ben Cooney were also pictured. | se
3. Browsing in 1987
Plenty of shoppers were out when this 1987 photo was taken. | se
4. Come on in
The entrance to the market as it looked in an April 1997 photo. | se
