Nine pictures of Sunderland children starting school in 2004, including Witherwack, St Leonard’s, Ryhope and Hylton Castle

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 3rd Sep 2024, 05:33 BST

We all remember it. That very first day at school.

And for these Sunderland children, it happened 20 years ago this year.

You might remember the excitement, nerves, new uniform, meeting teachers.

It’s exactly what these children from Witherwack, St Leonard’s, Ryhope, Hylton Castle and more will remember from 2004.

Sunderland kids on their first day at school 20 years ago.

1. In their 20s now

Sunderland kids on their first day at school 20 years ago. | se

Photo Sales
Ready for a new adventure at Boldon CofE Primary School 20 years ago.

2. Back in time at Boldon

Ready for a new adventure at Boldon CofE Primary School 20 years ago. | se

Photo Sales
A super smart line-up from Hasting Hill Primary School 20 years ago.

3. Young faces from Hasting Hill Primary

A super smart line-up from Hasting Hill Primary School 20 years ago. | se

Photo Sales
Happy times at Hylton Castle Primary School. Tell us if you are in the picture.

4. Harking back to Hylton Castle

Happy times at Hylton Castle Primary School. Tell us if you are in the picture. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SchoolsSunderlandNostalgia

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.